GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Sunday
Morelva and Miguel Fuentes, Goshen, a daughter, Tian Janai
Monday
Kaylene and Carl Schrock, Goshen, a daughter, Kenzi Rachelle
Danae and Wesley Burkholder, Milford, a daughter, Willa Jade
HOME BIRTHS
Sept. 21
Sharon (Yoder) and Darrin Miller, Goshen, a daughter, Corrina Rose
Ina (Miller) and Danny Miller, Topeka, a son, Sethlynn Aron
Sept. 27
Anna (Schlabach) and Daryl Lehman, Bristol, a son, Joel Eugene
NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Monday
Melena (Miller) and Joe Miller, Shipshewana, a daughter, Ariella Jade
