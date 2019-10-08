GOSHEN HOSPITAL

Sunday

Morelva and Miguel Fuentes, Goshen, a daughter, Tian Janai

Monday

Kaylene and Carl Schrock, Goshen, a daughter, Kenzi Rachelle

Danae and Wesley Burkholder, Milford, a daughter, Willa Jade

HOME BIRTHS

Sept. 21

Sharon (Yoder) and Darrin Miller, Goshen, a daughter, Corrina Rose

Ina (Miller) and Danny Miller, Topeka, a son, Sethlynn Aron

Sept. 27

Anna (Schlabach) and Daryl Lehman, Bristol, a son, Joel Eugene

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Monday

Melena (Miller) and Joe Miller, Shipshewana, a daughter, Ariella Jade

