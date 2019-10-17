GOSHEN [mdash] Harry A. Rhodes, 78, died Friday, Oct. 11, at Elkhart Hospice House. He was born Jan. 27, 1941, in Colesburg, Pennsylvania, to Warren and Anna Mae (Ben) Rhodes. On Oct. 24, 1998, he married Janice Marsh. She survives along with three children, Donna (Malcolm) Gordon, Dusty (Pa…
LAGRANGE [mdash] Daniel King Jr., 62, LaGrange, died at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Center for Hospice Care in Elkhart. He was born on Nov. 28, 1956, in Dover, Delaware, to Daniel and Polly (Mast) King Sr. Daniel moved to LaGrange County from Dover, Delaware, in 2015. He worked as …
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.