NEW EDEN

CARE CENTER

Wednesday

Sara (Schrock) and John Bontrager, LaGrange, a daughter, LouAnna J.

Thursday

Dora (Miller) and Delmar Farmwald, Millersburg, a son, Jacob Allen

HOME BIRTH

Tuesday

Wilma and Paul Yoder, Plymouth, a son, Brian Lynn

