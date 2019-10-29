NAPPANEE [mdash] Roman E. Harshberger, 70, Nappanee, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, at his residence. He was born April 18, 1949, in Goshen, to Ezra E. and Katie (Yoder) Harshberger. Roman has lived in the Nappanee area since 1968. On April 11, 1968, he married Katie Ann Kuhns. He was a member…
NAPPANEE [mdash] Alberta Louise Lopp, 106 years old, died of natural causes Sunday, Sept. 29, at Miller's Merry Manor Nursing Home, Wakarusa, after a short illness. Alberta was born May 5, 1913, to Herbert and Maude Weygand. She lived her entire life in Nappanee and was married to Fred Lopp,…
