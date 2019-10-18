NEW PARIS [mdash] Jerry Wayne Needler, 73, died Thursday at his home. He was born in Bluffton to Ernest E. and Edna (Blanchard) Needler. On May 30, 1986, he married Vivian Scarbeary and she survives. Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.rrefh.com.
GOSHEN [mdash] Harry A. Rhodes, 78, died Friday, Oct. 11, at Elkhart Hospice House. He was born Jan. 27, 1941, in Colesburg, Pennsylvania, to Warren and Anna Mae (Ben) Rhodes. On Oct. 24, 1998, he married Janice Marsh. She survives along with three children, Donna (Malcolm) Gordon, Dusty (Pa…
