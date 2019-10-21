BIRTHS: Oct. 21, 2019 1 hr ago GOSHEN HOSPITALSaturday Shana Wilson and Deontay Suggs, Elkhart, a daughter, Janiyah KanchellNEW EDEN CARE CENTER MondayDiann (Miller) and Levi Schrock, Middlebury, a son, Miciah Lynn React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Hospital Shana Wilson Care Eden Goshen Daughter Birth Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries STAUFFER, Blaine Sep 19, 2016 - Oct 19, 2019 COLLINS, Velma Jul 5, 1930 - Oct 19, 2019 YODER, Anne Marie Feb 24, 1925 - Sep 20, 2019 RODERICK, Bonnie Feb 10, 1946 - Oct 18, 2019 STAINES, Gregory Oct 25, 1957 - Aug 5, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGoshen businesses at odds over planned fencingWoman gains $10K from Twitter philanthropy amid life-after-prison struggleShepherd guilty on all counts in bus deathsPOLICE NEWS: Suspect arrested in hit-and-run crash that injured teen bicyclistPOLICE NEWS: Victim shot, injured in GoshenQuote on campaign flyer draws Goshen GOP ireNew Goshen Starbucks to keep traditional lightingPREP FOOTBALL: Concord holds off Warsaw, ties for NLC crownMagazine says Travel Lite RV rehiring workforcePREP VOLLEYBALL: Game 2 rally leads Memorial past Goshen in sectional opener Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. GOSHEN NEWS PHOTOS Click on a photo to purchase. To share your own, visit http://photos.goshennews.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.