BIRTHS: Oct. 28, 2019 2 hrs ago GOSHEN HOSPITALSunday Frances Lipsky and Lamell Jett, Goshen, a daughter, Journey PatriciaMonday Breanna and Kaleb Brady, Shipshewana, a daughter, Remedeigh August React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Goshen Journey Patricia Breanna Hospital Remedeigh August Kaleb Brady Frances Lipsky Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries KELLY, Jacqueline Apr 6, 1928 - Oct 27, 2019 HONEY, Jim Aug 13, 1950 - Oct 27, 2019 HERNANDEZ, Margaret Apr 15, 1963 - Oct 21, 2019 JONES, Lydia Sep 11, 1931 - Oct 27, 2019 Graber, Herbert NAPPANEE [mdash] Herbert L. Graber, formerly of Nappanee, died Friday, Oct. 25. Friends and family may call from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGoshen musician to share stage with Grammy winnerPOLICE NEWS: Child's death on farm under investigationWoman gains $10K from Twitter philanthropy amid life-after-prison struggleUPDATED: 8-year-old Topeka girl dies in firePREP BOYS BASKETBALL: IHSAA announnces sanctions against Culver Military AcademiesPREP SPORTS: All-NLC boys soccer, girls soccer, volleyball teams announcedPOLICE NEWS: Molestation suspect jailed on nearly $1,000,000 bondPOLICE NEWS: 8-year-old girl injured in crashBoard votes to dissolve Shipshewana Car Museum Inc.PREP FOOTBALL: West Noble shuts out John Glenn; Mishawaka Marian awaits Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. GOSHEN NEWS PHOTOS Click on a photo to purchase. To share your own, visit http://photos.goshennews.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.