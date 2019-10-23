LAGRANGE [mdash] Richard Dean Bontrager, 50, died at 12:49 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, from injuries he sustained in a bicycle/auto accident earlier that day. He was born on July 5, 1969, in LaGrange County to Perry L. and Mary Ann (Yoder) Bontrage…
SYRACUSE [mdash] Jerry Searfoss, 74, Syracuse, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, at his home. He was born on March 25, 1945, in Syracuse to Alva and Eva (Ritter) Searfoss. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Vietnam. On Dec. 27, 1980, he married Kathy Shidler. She survives. He was a r…
MICHIGAN CITY [mdash] Nicholas Gene Schram, infant son of Rachel (Stull) and Jeremy Schram, was stillborn Monday, Oct. 21. Along with his parents, he is survived by his twin brother, Jax; older brother, Silas; maternal grandparents, Mike and Elaine Stull, Nappanee; paternal grandparents, Deb…
NAPPANEE [mdash] Alma Hershberger, 76, Nappanee, died at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at her residence after a five-year illness. She was born July 14, 1943, in Bremen to Menno and Magdalena (Borkholder) Kaufman. Alma was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. She was a lifetime resident of…
