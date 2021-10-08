BIRTHS Oct. 9, 2021 Oct 8, 2021 2 hrs ago GOSHEN HOSPITALWednesday Diana Aguilar and Omar Palomares, Goshen, a daughter, Viktoria Palomares React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Miller, Carolyn Kornblum, Helen Varney, Scott Hartman, Leroy HELMUTH, Verna Jan 16, 1939 - Sep 30, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMiddlebury man’s death remains under investigationPOLICE NEWS: McDonald's employee reports battery at restaurantAmazon to build two buildings in Elkhart County; create 1,000 jobsPOLICE NEWS: Oct. 1, 2021Judge: Army Corps must review decision on Indiana dairy farmGoshen pharmacy customers have long waits for drive-thru only servicePOLICE NEWS: Arrests reported from weekendDunlap overpass project set for right of way purchase phaseMiddlebury man's death apparently accidentalHealth officer explains resignation; two board members also quit Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
