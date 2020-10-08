Goshen Hospital
Wednesday
Kara and Alex Korenstra, Goshen, a son, Noah
New Eden Care Center
Thursday
Esther (Yoder) and Vernon Miller, Shipshewana, a daughter, Serena Grace
Visitation for Marvin Kauffman, 78, Millersburg, husband of Lizzie Kauffman, is from 5-8 p.m. Friday and 2-6 p.m. Saturday at Clinton Frame Church, C.R. 35, Goshen. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, also at the church.
ELKHART [mdash] A visitation for Kathleen Rheinheimer, 84, formerly of Bristol, will be one hour prior to the 2 p.m. memorial service Sunday at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury. Memorials may be given to Bonneyville Mennonite Church or Cancer Resources for Elkhart County.
