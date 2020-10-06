Births

Goshen Hospital

Saturday

Monica and Yoan Murillo, Goshen, a daughter, Itzayana

Kara and Erik Villegas, Goshen, a son, Theo Rey

New Eden Care Center

Friday

Wanda (Yoder) and Marlin Miller, Topeka, a daughter, Selina Beth

Saturday

Marilyn Sue (Schrock) and Matthew Borntrager, a daughter, Emma JoAnn

Linda (Lehman) and Verlyn Weaver, Millersburg, a son, Alexander Cash

Ruth (Fry) and Lavon Jones, Shipshewana, a daughter, Melissa Rose

Tuesday

Wilma (Kurtz) and Ray Kuhns, a daughter, Ella Jane

Blessed Beginning Care Center

Monday

Crystal (Miller) and Gary Hochstetler, Nappanee, a daughter, Lindsey Diane

