Goshen Hospital
Saturday
Monica and Yoan Murillo, Goshen, a daughter, Itzayana
Kara and Erik Villegas, Goshen, a son, Theo Rey
New Eden Care Center
Friday
Wanda (Yoder) and Marlin Miller, Topeka, a daughter, Selina Beth
Saturday
Marilyn Sue (Schrock) and Matthew Borntrager, a daughter, Emma JoAnn
Linda (Lehman) and Verlyn Weaver, Millersburg, a son, Alexander Cash
Ruth (Fry) and Lavon Jones, Shipshewana, a daughter, Melissa Rose
Tuesday
Wilma (Kurtz) and Ray Kuhns, a daughter, Ella Jane
Blessed Beginning Care Center
Monday
Crystal (Miller) and Gary Hochstetler, Nappanee, a daughter, Lindsey Diane
