Births

GOSHEN HOSPITAL

Wednesday

Jessica Miller and Jeremy Bane, Elkhart, a daughter, Angelina

RHYTHMS OF GRACE MIDWIFERY CARE

Tuesday

Erma (Mullet) and Calvin Miller, Shipshewana, a daughter, Gracelynn Diann

