GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Wednesday
Jessica Miller and Jeremy Bane, Elkhart, a daughter, Angelina
RHYTHMS OF GRACE MIDWIFERY CARE
Tuesday
Erma (Mullet) and Calvin Miller, Shipshewana, a daughter, Gracelynn Diann
GOSHEN — Elizabeth Ellen Prihoda, 43, passed away early Monday morning at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She had been ill the past year.. She was born in Goshen Dec. 30, 1970, to Winston and Delores (Ditmars) Wakeland Sr.. On May 25, 1996, she married Mark Wayne Prihoda in Go…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.