Goshen Birth Center
Tuesday
Karli and Jonathan Warstler, Millersburg, a daughter, Gloria Faye
SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Elizabeth L. Yoder, 76, of Shipshewana, died at 1:02 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at her residence. She was born Oct. 23, 1943, in LaGrange County to Levi and Amelia (Yoder) Raber. On Nov. 28, 1963, in LaGrange County, she married Samuel W. Yoder. He died Dec. 6, 2018. Survivi…
SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Elizabeth Yoder, 76, of Shipshewana, died Thursday. Visitation after 2 p.m. Friday and all day Saturday at the family residence, 4405 N. 850 West, Shipshewana. Funeral service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at the residence. Miller-Stewart Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.