DUPONT HOSPITAL
FORT WAYNE
Friday
Paul and Carrie (Kauffman) Schwartz, a son, Benjamin Aaron
BLESSED BEGININGS
CARE CENTER
Thursday
Philip and Lisa Miller, Goshen, a daughter, Margaret Shalaom
LAGRANGE [mdash] Manasses M. Lehman, Jr., 89, of LaGrange, died at 11:20 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 20, at his residence. He was born Feb. 14, 1932, in Topeka, to Manasses and Edna J. (Miller) Lehman. On Feb. 7, 1952, in Topeka, he married Lydia J. Miller. She died March 27, 2019. Surviving are s…
Ron Puckett, 64, of Middlebury, died Oct. 16. Visitation is 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home. Family and friends will gather for a graveside service 11 a.m., Monday, at Grace Lawn Cemetery, Middlebury.
