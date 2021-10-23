Births

BIRTHS

GOSHEN HOSPITAL

FRIDAY

Stacy and Isaac Grosse, Millersburg, a daughter, Lydia Elaine

Kaylin and Trace Harrison, Elkhart, a daughter, Remi Olivia Bee

THURSDAY

Raisa and Jason Baker, Milford, a son, Phoenix Silvestre

Sandra and Andrew Marsh, Nappanee, a son, Andrew Phillip

HOME BIRTHS

Sept. 29

Amy and Nelson Nisley, Goshen, a son, Caleb James

Oct. 1

Marilyn (Hochstetler) and Phineas Kauffman, a daughter, Morgan Grace

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you