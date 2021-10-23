BIRTHS
GOSHEN HOSPITAL
FRIDAY
Stacy and Isaac Grosse, Millersburg, a daughter, Lydia Elaine
Kaylin and Trace Harrison, Elkhart, a daughter, Remi Olivia Bee
THURSDAY
Raisa and Jason Baker, Milford, a son, Phoenix Silvestre
Sandra and Andrew Marsh, Nappanee, a son, Andrew Phillip
HOME BIRTHS
Sept. 29
Amy and Nelson Nisley, Goshen, a son, Caleb James
Oct. 1
Marilyn (Hochstetler) and Phineas Kauffman, a daughter, Morgan Grace
