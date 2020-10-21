New Eden Care Center
Tuesday
Eva (Miller) and Merlin Petersheim, Topeka, a son, Tyler Kade
Wednesday
Brenda (Miller) and Nelson Hostetler, Millersburg, a son, Jamin Richard
Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: October 21, 2020 @ 11:00 pm
MIDDLEBURY [mdash] Amanda A. Lehman, 82, of Middlebury, died at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at her residence. She was born Jan. 9, 1938, in LaGrange County, to Amos and Katie (Hochstetler) Yoder. On Nov. 14, 1957, in Middlebury, she married Noah Lehman, who survives. Survivors in addition to…
