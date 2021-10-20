NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Tuesday
Alisa (Fry) and Lamar Miller, Millersburg, a daughter, Natalie Diane
Wednesday
Esther (Miller) and Lavon Knepp, Shipshewana, a daughter, Hannah Faith
Ron Puckett, 64, of Middlebury, died Oct. 16. Visitation is 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home. Family and friends will gather for a graveside service 11 a.m., Monday, at Grace Lawn Cemetery, Middlebury.
MIDDLEBURY [mdash] Malachi Mark Raber, infant son of Gary Lynn and Norma A. (Troyer) Raber, of Middlebury, was born at 8:09 a.m. and passed away at 3:45 p.m., Monday, Oct. 18, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. He had lived for seven hours and 36 minutes. Surviving in addition…
BRISTOL [mdash] Mark David Goodwin, 52, Bristol, died Saturday, Sept. 18. The family will hold a memorial service Sunday at 12 p.m. at Pine Knob County Park, 2835 E. Ind. 120, Howe. Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, handled the arrangements.
