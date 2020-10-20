Births

Goshen Hospital

Thursday

Mary Rose and Luke Norell, Goshen, a son, Nicholas Jordan

Sunday

Lauren and Shane Wallin, Goshen, a daughter, Margaret Lane

Nikki and Oliver Wang, Elkhart, a son, Micah David

Monday

Julia and Howie Neely, Goshen, a daughter, Olivia Madison

Goshen Birth Center

Friday

Tina (Jones) and Zach Gay, Goshen, a son, Malachi Daniel

New Eden Care Center

Friday

Elaine and Myron Miller, a son, Isaac Cole

Saturday

Melinda (Yoder) and Andrew Lehman, Topeka, a son, Benjamin Leon

Monday

Kristina (Lehman) and Gary Miller, Topeka, a son, Jared Dean

Tuesday

Esther (Miller) and Daniel Miller, Ligonier, a daughter, Jayna Michelle

Blessed Beginnings Care Center

Saturday

Gloria (Hochstetler) and Zachary Miller, Bremen, a son, Gabriel Lee

Waneta (Borkholder) and David Miller, Nappanee, a son, Justen Tyler

Monday

Rosemary (Miller) and Leon Kuhns, Nappanee, a son, Solomon Isaiah

Home Birth

Saturday

Brenda (Mullet) and Lyndon Borkholder, Nappanee, a daughter, Autumn Joy

