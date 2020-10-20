Goshen Hospital
Thursday
Mary Rose and Luke Norell, Goshen, a son, Nicholas Jordan
Sunday
Lauren and Shane Wallin, Goshen, a daughter, Margaret Lane
Nikki and Oliver Wang, Elkhart, a son, Micah David
Monday
Julia and Howie Neely, Goshen, a daughter, Olivia Madison
Goshen Birth Center
Friday
Tina (Jones) and Zach Gay, Goshen, a son, Malachi Daniel
New Eden Care Center
Friday
Elaine and Myron Miller, a son, Isaac Cole
Saturday
Melinda (Yoder) and Andrew Lehman, Topeka, a son, Benjamin Leon
Monday
Kristina (Lehman) and Gary Miller, Topeka, a son, Jared Dean
Tuesday
Esther (Miller) and Daniel Miller, Ligonier, a daughter, Jayna Michelle
Blessed Beginnings Care Center
Saturday
Gloria (Hochstetler) and Zachary Miller, Bremen, a son, Gabriel Lee
Waneta (Borkholder) and David Miller, Nappanee, a son, Justen Tyler
Monday
Rosemary (Miller) and Leon Kuhns, Nappanee, a son, Solomon Isaiah
Home Birth
Saturday
Brenda (Mullet) and Lyndon Borkholder, Nappanee, a daughter, Autumn Joy
