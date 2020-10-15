Blessed Beginnings Care Center
Thursday
Katie (Yoder) and Kevin Schwartz, Bremen, a son, Kendrick Nolan
New Eden Care Center
Thursday
Pauline (Lehman) and Merlin Miller, Shipshewana, a daughter, Heidi LeAnn
ALBANY, Ore. [mdash] Born in Wabash, Indiana, on Feb. 2, 1972, Sara Miller Chonaiew died Oct. 1, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Patrick Chonaiew; stepchildren, Bethany and Nicholas; parents, Frank and Linda Miller, Roann, Indiana; sisters, Stephanie (Craig) Henning, Kendallville, Indi…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.