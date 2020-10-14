Goshen Birth Center
Tuesday
Abby and Nik Anderson, North Webster, a son, Wade Allan
Blessed Beginnings Care Center
Tuesday
Dorcas and Elvin Imhoff, Rochester, a son, Jeremiah I.
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 52F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
ALBANY, Ore. [mdash] Born in Wabash, Indiana, on Feb. 2, 1972, Sara Miller Chonaiew died Oct. 1, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Patrick Chonaiew; stepchildren, Bethany and Nicholas; parents, Frank and Linda Miller, Roann, Indiana; sisters, Stephanie (Craig) Henning, Kendallville, Indi…
NAPPANEE [mdash] Lucy A. Hollar of Nappanee, formerly of Milford and Syracuse, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Funeral services are at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 16, at Mishler Funeral Home in Milford. Visitation is one hour prior to the service.
