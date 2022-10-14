...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures falling into the low 30s creating freeze
conditions.
* WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 knots backing southwest 10 to 20
knots overnight and continuing through Friday night. Waves 3
to 6 feet.
* WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
BIRTHS: Oct. 14, 2022
GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Wednesday
Klarisa and Jared Bell, Goshen, a daughter, Kyriel Antoinette
NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Thursday
Joan (Miller) and Lowell Bontrager, Bristol, a daughter, Sadie Elizabeth
On Friday, Goshen College unveiled its new mascot, Dash the black squirrel. Goshen College Athletic Director Erica Albertin said in an April statement that a black squirrel mascot “represents our institutional and athletic personality well; fun, energetic, friendly, confident, enthusiastic, strong, clever, quick, and small but mighty.” What do you think of Goshen College’s new mascot?
You voted:
