Goshen Hospital
Wednesday
Melissa and Ryan Hoover, Syracuse, a son, Vincent Miles Richard
Lyudmila and Oleh Kochubei, Goshen, a son, Benjamin Koo
Thursday
Brittany and Darryn Zartman, Leesburg, a son, Quentin Lee
Veronika and Kirill Volnykh, Goshen, a daughter, Ellina
Janay and Gerald Yoder, Goshen, a daughter, Emma Rose
Saturday
Lisa and Joseph Wingard, Howe, a son, Justin Cole
Sunday
Dorothy and Shannon Yoder, Millersburg, a son, Michael Dean
Monday
Daniela Espinoza and Cristian Gamboa, Cromwell, a son, Gabriel
Vanessa Contreras and Nicolas Macias, Goshen, a daughter, Adelina
New Eden Care Center
Thursday
Esther (Yoder) and Vernon Miller, Shipshewana, a daughter, Serena Grace
Friday
Mary (Wengerd) and Michael Schwartz, Howe, a daughter, Elaine Rose
Janelle (Miller) and Owen Beechy, Topeka, a daughter, Malaya Brielle
Rebecca (Borkholder) and Ernest Bontrager, Goshen, a son, Christopher Drew
Renae (Stoltzfus) and Myron Nissley, Middlebury, a daughter, Avery Isabel
Julie (Miller) and Larry Yoder, Millersburg, a daughter, Natalie Nicole
Saturday
Megan (Schwartz) and Freeman Slabach, Shipshewana, a daughter, Sadie Grace
Mary Sue (Yoder) and Samuel Shetler, a daughter, Leah Kay
Sunday
Jena (Miller) and Freeman Detweiler, Shipshewana, a daughter, Brielle Victoria
Monday
Kara (Fry) and Andy Yoder, Shipshewana, a son, Max Evan
Lori (Bontrager) and Devon Miller, Millersburg, a daughter, Kara Ranae
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.