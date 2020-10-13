Births

Goshen Hospital

Wednesday

Melissa and Ryan Hoover, Syracuse, a son, Vincent Miles Richard

Lyudmila and Oleh Kochubei, Goshen, a son, Benjamin Koo

Thursday

Brittany and Darryn Zartman, Leesburg, a son, Quentin Lee

Veronika and Kirill Volnykh, Goshen, a daughter, Ellina

Janay and Gerald Yoder, Goshen, a daughter, Emma Rose

Saturday

Lisa and Joseph Wingard, Howe, a son, Justin Cole

Sunday

Dorothy and Shannon Yoder, Millersburg, a son, Michael Dean

Monday

Daniela Espinoza and Cristian Gamboa, Cromwell, a son, Gabriel

Vanessa Contreras and Nicolas Macias, Goshen, a daughter, Adelina

New Eden Care Center

Thursday

Esther (Yoder) and Vernon Miller, Shipshewana, a daughter, Serena Grace

Friday

Mary (Wengerd) and Michael Schwartz, Howe, a daughter, Elaine Rose

Janelle (Miller) and Owen Beechy, Topeka, a daughter, Malaya Brielle

Rebecca (Borkholder) and Ernest Bontrager, Goshen, a son, Christopher Drew

Renae (Stoltzfus) and Myron Nissley, Middlebury, a daughter, Avery Isabel

Julie (Miller) and Larry Yoder, Millersburg, a daughter, Natalie Nicole

Saturday

Megan (Schwartz) and Freeman Slabach, Shipshewana, a daughter, Sadie Grace

Mary Sue (Yoder) and Samuel Shetler, a daughter, Leah Kay

Sunday

Jena (Miller) and Freeman Detweiler, Shipshewana, a daughter, Brielle Victoria

Monday

Kara (Fry) and Andy Yoder, Shipshewana, a son, Max Evan

Lori (Bontrager) and Devon Miller, Millersburg, a daughter, Kara Ranae

