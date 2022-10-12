GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Sunday
Sheryl and Marcus Schwartz, Nappanee, a son, Austin Kyle
NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Monday
Dena and Gerald Troyer, Topeka, a son, Kylan Bryce
Showers in the morning, then becoming windy with a steady rain in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 68F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
A few showers early with overcast skies late. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: October 12, 2022 @ 12:49 am
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots expected. Waves increasing to 3 to 6 feet. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
On Friday, Goshen College unveiled its new mascot, Dash the black squirrel. Goshen College Athletic Director Erica Albertin said in an April statement that a black squirrel mascot “represents our institutional and athletic personality well; fun, energetic, friendly, confident, enthusiastic, strong, clever, quick, and small but mighty.” What do you think of Goshen College’s new mascot?