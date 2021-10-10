NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Sunday

Regina (Yoder) and Lamar Bontrager, Topeka, a son, Jacob Noah

Lori (Schlabach), and Floyd Bontrager, LaGrange, a son, Nathan Dean

Saturday

Jenean (Herschberger) and Eric Lambright, a son, Nolan Miles

Wednesday

Wanda (Hochstetler) and Glen Bontrager, Bristol, a son, Davy G.

BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER, INC.

Friday

Jerry and Fariah Miller, Elkhart, a son, Jaydon Carson Miller

Maria and Jesse Miller, Milford, a daughter, Makayla Jade Miller

Emily and Michael Yoder, Millersburg, a daughter, Madeline Jade Yoder

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you