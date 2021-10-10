NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Sunday
Regina (Yoder) and Lamar Bontrager, Topeka, a son, Jacob Noah
Lori (Schlabach), and Floyd Bontrager, LaGrange, a son, Nathan Dean
Saturday
Jenean (Herschberger) and Eric Lambright, a son, Nolan Miles
Wednesday
Wanda (Hochstetler) and Glen Bontrager, Bristol, a son, Davy G.
BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER, INC.
Friday
Jerry and Fariah Miller, Elkhart, a son, Jaydon Carson Miller
Maria and Jesse Miller, Milford, a daughter, Makayla Jade Miller
Emily and Michael Yoder, Millersburg, a daughter, Madeline Jade Yoder
