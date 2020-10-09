Goshen Hospital
Wednesday
Lyudmila and Oleh Kochubei, Goshen, a son, Benjamin Koo
Thursday
Janay and Gerald Yoder, Goshen, a daughter, Emma Rose
SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Irvin A. Nisley, 88, of Shipshewana, died at 5:40 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 8 from complications of a stroke he suffered in May. He was born Oct. 3, 1932, in Elkhart County, to Amos J. and Saloma (Miller) Nisley. On March 8, 1955, in LaGrange County, he married Elizabeth E. Bo…
Visitation for Marvin Kauffman, 78, Millersburg, husband of Lizzie Kauffman, is from 5-8 p.m. Friday and 2-6 p.m. Saturday at Clinton Frame Church, C.R. 35, Goshen. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, also at the church.
