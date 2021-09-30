HOME BIRTH
Wednesday
Amy (Kauffman) and Nelson Nisley, Goshen, a son, Caleb James
NEW EDEN
CARE CENTER
Thursday
Marla (Beechy) and Matthew Schwartz, Shipshewana, a son, Brant Zachary
OSCEOLA [mdash] Michael J. Sweet, 83, Osceola, formerly of Elkhart, died Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Elkhart General Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home.
WAKARUSA [mdash] Jeannette Samolczyk, 89, passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, in Miller's Merry Manor. Jeannette was born Jan. 10, 1932, in South Bend to the late Marion and Clementine (Krol) Gorski. On May 10, 1952, in Christ the King Catholic Church Jeannette married the love of her life, Jess…
