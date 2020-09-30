Births

New Eden Care Center

Monday

Mary (Schrock) and Joel Miller, Ligonier, a daughter, Alyssa Jo

Wednesday

Miriam (Yoder) and Jason Miller, Topeka, a daughter, Lila Raeann

Marla (Miller) and Matthew Miller, Middlebury, a daughter, Melody Gail

