Monday
Mary (Schrock) and Joel Miller, Ligonier, a daughter, Alyssa Jo
Wednesday
Miriam (Yoder) and Jason Miller, Topeka, a daughter, Lila Raeann
Marla (Miller) and Matthew Miller, Middlebury, a daughter, Melody Gail
Partly cloudy. Windy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 45F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: September 30, 2020 @ 5:40 pm
TOPEKA [mdash] Jean A. Norris, 72, Topeka, died unexpectedly at 2:37 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, followed by a 7 p.m. funeral at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury. Family will hold a private burial.
