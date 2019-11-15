GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Wednesday
Brittany Hughes and Austin Silcox, Cromwell, a son, Elijah Anthony
Mackenzie and Nathan Shireman, Goshen, a daughter, Millicent Olivia
Friday
Vanessa and Mark Pohl, Winona Lake, a son, Hosea Easton James
NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Thursday
Elizabeth (Borkholder) and Wayne Bontrager, Middlebury, a son, Jayden Lynn
Friday
Rebecca (Eash) and Eugene Nisley, LaGrange, a daughter, Sierra Belle
Kara (Miller) and Myron Stutzman, Shipshewana, a son, Chase Elliot
