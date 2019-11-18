GOSHEN HOSPITAL

Monday

Brittany and Kyle Bowen, Goshen, a daughter, Kloee May

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Saturday

Martha (Miller) and Kevin Stutzman, Shipshewana, a son, Noah Williams

Janna (Miller) and Steven Yoder, Nappanee, a son, Silas Frederick

Linda (Lambright) and Anthony Lambright, Shipshewana, a daughter, Melanie Jane

Darlene (Lehman) and Paul Miller, LaGrange, a daughter, Amber Nichole

Monday

Krissa (Keaffaber) and Jesse Yoder, Goshen, a son, Greyson John

