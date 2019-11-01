BIRTHS: Nov. 1, 2019 1 hr ago HOME BIRTHOct. 17 Susie (Shirk) and Wesley Martin, Goshen, a son, Austin S.NEW EDEN CARE CENTER FridayWaneta (Bontrager) and Mervin Schrock, LaGrange, a son, Earl Lavon React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Susie Austin S Wesley Martin Mervin Schrock Earl Lavon Home Birth Eden Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries DASCH, Robert Aug 9, 1959 - Oct 29, 2019 SCHMIDT, Larry Sep 1, 1941 - Oct 29, 2019 MILLER, (Mary) Sep 3, 1920 - Oct 30, 2019 RYDER, Joseph Apr 24, 1924 - Oct 29, 2019 SHRINER, Richard Aug 8, 1933 - Oct 30, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUPDATED: 8-year-old Topeka girl dies in firePOLICE NEWS: Teen injured in Goshen shootingTrick or treat timesPOLICE NEWS: 8-year-old girl injured in crashWoman gains $10K from Twitter philanthropy amid life-after-prison strugglePREP FOOTBALL: West Noble shuts out John Glenn; Mishawaka Marian awaitsThree in the running for Goshen's 3rd District council seatPOLICE NEWS: Grenade and launcher found at landfillGang graffiti painted on Goshen buildingsCOLUMN: Notre Dame picks bad time for worst performance of the year Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. GOSHEN NEWS PHOTOS Click on a photo to purchase. To share your own, visit http://photos.goshennews.com/
