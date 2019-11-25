GOSHEN [mdash] Norma Elaine Harrison, 86, died Saturday, Nov. at Waterford Crossing Healthcare. Surviving are children, David Harrison, Buchanan, Michigan, Jule Harrison, Goshen and siblings, Nancy Lenon, Kokomo, Ellen Clements, Atlanta, Georgia and Larry Powell, Peru. No services are schedu…
NAPPANEE [mdash] Ty L. Andrews, 55, of Fort Wayne, died at 12:39 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne after a long illness. He was born Oct. 15, 1964, in Elkhart to Keith "Duke" and Fran (Spicher) Andrews. Ty lived his lifetime in Nappanee until moving to Fort Wayn…
