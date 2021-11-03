Births

GOSHEN HOSPITAL

Monday

Erica Jimerson and Shaun Nast, Elkhart, a son, Carter Ray Burdette

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Tuesday

Mary Etta (Miller) and Noah Fry, Wolcottville, a daughter, Dorcas Anne

