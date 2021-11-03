GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Monday
Erica Jimerson and Shaun Nast, Elkhart, a son, Carter Ray Burdette
NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Tuesday
Mary Etta (Miller) and Noah Fry, Wolcottville, a daughter, Dorcas Anne
A few showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Updated: November 3, 2021 @ 3:54 pm
MIDDLEBURY [mdash] Lisa Diane Miller, 33, of Middlebury, one of God's special children, died of complications from a heart defect at 9:34 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at her residence. She was born on April 18, 1988, in Goshen to Daniel and Katie (Schlabach) Miller. Survivors in addition to …
Lisa Diane Miller, 33, daughter of Daniel and Katie Miller, Middlebury, died Tuesday. Visitation after 2 p.m., today, and all day Thursday, at family residence, 60223 C.R. 37, Middlebury. Funeral services 9:30 a.m., Friday, also at the family residence. Miller-Stewart handling arrangements.
