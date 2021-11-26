HOME BIRTH
Nov. 9
Linda (Hochstetler) and Norman Hochstetler, Bristol, a son, Andrew Dale
Thursday
Esther (Yoder) and Maynard Miller, Middlebury, a son, Davis Daniel
BREMEN [mdash] Eli D. S. Borkholder, 94 of Bremen, Indiana, died at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Borkholder was born March 28, 1927, in Marshall County, Indiana to David J. and Sovilla (Borkholder) Borkholder. On Oct. 21, 1948, Eli married Anna E. Lehman in Lagrang…
BOURBON [mdash] Katie Mae Schwartz, 78, of Bourbon, passed away at 7:10 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, from cancer, which she battled since February. She was born Oct. 17, 1943 in Bremen, to Harry and Sophia (Borkholder) Helmuth. Katie was a member of the Old Order Amish Church and a lifetime…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.