NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Louanna (Mast) and Albert Coblentz, Jr., Lagrange, a son, Lyndon Jon
Mary (Miller) and Gary Schlaback, Middlebury, a son, Blake Garris
GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Joe and Laura Correll, Goshen, a daughter, Nora Jane
NAPPANEE [mdash] Tobias J. Slabaugh, 88, Nappanee, died at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at his residence after a brief illness. Tobias was born Jan. 24, 1933, in Kosciusko County, to Joseph T. and Ida (Miller) Slabaugh. On Nov. 11, 1954, he married Elizabeth Hochstetler in Elkhart Cou…
Amos R. Miller, 74, of Goshen, died Thursday, Nov. 18, at Goshen Hospital, after a brief illness. He was born Sept. 15, 1947, in Goshen, to Robert and Lizzie (Hershberger) Miller. On Oct. 19, 1967, in Middlebury, he married Polly Ann Bontrager. She survives. Survivors in addition to his wife…
