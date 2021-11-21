Births

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Louanna (Mast) and Albert Coblentz, Jr., Lagrange, a son, Lyndon Jon

Mary (Miller) and Gary Schlaback, Middlebury, a son, Blake Garris

GOSHEN HOSPITAL

Joe and Laura Correll, Goshen, a daughter, Nora Jane

