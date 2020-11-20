Goshen Birth Center
Nov. 14
Kari (Buckingham) and Silas Miller, Nappanee, a daughter, Jolayna Dawn
Friday
Colleen (Miller) and Loren Mullett, Goshen, a son, Landon Jon
Goshen Hospital
Thursday
Ashley Newman and Gus McGuire, Bristol, a son, Maverik Cole
Blessed Beginnings Care Center
Friday
Retha (Slabaugh) and Michael Miller, a son, Leland
New Eden Care Center
Friday
Marriane (Miller) and Lamar Beechy, Shipshewana, a son, Curtis Lamar
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.