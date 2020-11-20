Birth announcements

Goshen Birth Center

Nov. 14

Kari (Buckingham) and Silas Miller, Nappanee, a daughter, Jolayna Dawn

Friday

Colleen (Miller) and Loren Mullett, Goshen, a son, Landon Jon

Goshen Hospital

Thursday

Ashley Newman and Gus McGuire, Bristol, a son, Maverik Cole

Blessed Beginnings Care Center

Friday

Retha (Slabaugh) and Michael Miller, a son, Leland

New Eden Care Center

Friday

Marriane (Miller) and Lamar Beechy, Shipshewana, a son, Curtis Lamar

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you