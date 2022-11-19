Births

GOSHEN HOSPITAL

Thursday

Jacqueline Acevedo and Yovani Tirado, Goshen, a son, Elijah Joel

Cody and Kaitlyn Grimes, Sheridan, a daughter, Kylee Irene

Beacon Bremen Hospital

Thursday

LynDora and Eric Schwartz, Nappanee, a son, Zachary Cole

