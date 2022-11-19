GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Thursday
Jacqueline Acevedo and Yovani Tirado, Goshen, a son, Elijah Joel
Cody and Kaitlyn Grimes, Sheridan, a daughter, Kylee Irene
Beacon Bremen Hospital
Thursday
LynDora and Eric Schwartz, Nappanee, a son, Zachary Cole
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SATURDAY TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots and waves 7 to 11 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots and waves 4 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 7 AM Saturday to 7 AM EST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
The holidays are upon us. Thanksgiving is only a couple of weeks away and that will be quickly followed by Christmas. In between are all sorts of events designed to make the season merry and bright — and in some cases super bright. What are your favorite holiday activities?