GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Monday
Natalie and Jordon Hodges, Elkhart, a daughter, River Frannie
Loretta and Elmer Lehman, Shipshewana, a daughter, Julie Ann
SERVICES TODAY
BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER
MIDDLEBURY [mdash] Marvin D. Miller, 89, Middlebury, formerly of Nappanee, died at 7:05 p.m., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at his residence. He had been in ill health for 1 ½ years. He was born May 11, 1932, in Nappanee, to Roman E. and Mattie (Yoder) Miller. Mr. Miller was first married to Frieda…
