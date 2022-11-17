GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Tuesday
Kenzie and Corey Hepler, Nappanee, a daughter, Jada Arlene
NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Tuesday
Joyce (Yoder) and Joel Byler, Shipshewana, a daughter, Lilly Jane
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots tonight, backing west late tonight and persisting through most of the weekend. Waves waves 3 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
The holidays are upon us. Thanksgiving is only a couple of weeks away and that will be quickly followed by Christmas. In between are all sorts of events designed to make the season merry and bright — and in some cases super bright. What are your favorite holiday activities?