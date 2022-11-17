Births

GOSHEN HOSPITAL

Tuesday

Kenzie and Corey Hepler, Nappanee, a daughter, Jada Arlene

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Tuesday

Joyce (Yoder) and Joel Byler, Shipshewana, a daughter, Lilly Jane

