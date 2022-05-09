BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER
Robert and Marlene Kuhns, Nappanee, a son, Maciah Eli
Some clouds early. Mostly sunny along with windy conditions during the afternoon. High 77F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
MIDDLEBURY [mdash] Mary R. Lehman, 73, Middlebury, passed away peacefully, at her home after a brief battle with cancer at 11:04 p.m., Saturday, May 7, at her residence. She was born June 4, 1948, in LaGrange County, to Reuben and Mary (Mast) Bontrager. On Jan. 23, 1969, in Middlebury, she m…
NAPPANEE [mdash] Barbara Gingerich, 82, Nappanee, died at 9:07 p.m., Friday, May 6, 2022 at Elkhart General Hospital. She was born May 3, 1940 to John Henry and Cora Alma (Knepp) Plank in Plain City, Ohio. Barbara married Alvin D. Gingerich April 2, 1960 in Goshen. He preceded her in death a…
