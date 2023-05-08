NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Friday
Sharon (Miller) and Perry Whetstone, Middlebury, a son, Eric Daniel
Calista (Wingard) and Daniel Bontrager, Goshen, a daughter, Kinsa Raelynne
Rain showers in the morning with numerous thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 66F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: May 8, 2023 @ 2:15 am
On Monday, Indiana’s governor signed a bill into law that would require a photocopy of a government-issued identification card or at least two ID numbers, such as their 10-digit driver’s license or the last four digits of their Social Security number, if a person votes through a mail-in ballot. Do you agree that tougher mail-in balloting rules were needed in Indiana?