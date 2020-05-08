Birth announcements

Goshen Hospital

May 1

Casey and Justin Lantz, Goshen, a son, Jamisyn Lee

Home Births

April 28

Britney (Hiler) and Cole Miller, Middlebury, a daughter, Dara Kate

Sunday

Edna (Schrock) and Reuben Bontrager, LaGrange, a son, Dewayne R.

