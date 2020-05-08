Goshen Hospital
May 1
Casey and Justin Lantz, Goshen, a son, Jamisyn Lee
Home Births
April 28
Britney (Hiler) and Cole Miller, Middlebury, a daughter, Dara Kate
Sunday
Edna (Schrock) and Reuben Bontrager, LaGrange, a son, Dewayne R.
GOSHEN [mdash] John Henry Whetstone Jr., 82, died at his home on Thursday. Surviving are his wife, Goldie; eight children; 22 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and a sister. Private family services will be held. See www.rrefh.com for full obituary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.