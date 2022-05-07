GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Wednesday
Madalyn Mathews and Brett Ford, Goshen, a son, Ollie Andrew
Mary and Garett Yoder, Goshen, a daughter, Millie Jo
LAGRANGE [mdash] Anna Marie Eash, 71, LaGrange, died at 3:35 a.m., Thursday, May 5, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital. She was born Feb. 20, 1951 in LaGrange, to Chris J. and Mary W. (Lambright) Knepp. On July 13, 1988 in LaGrange, she married Daniel L. Eash. He died April 27, 2014. Surviving ar…
