Updated: May 7, 2020 @ 5:46 pm
Goshen, Indiana
Blessed Beginnings Care Center
Thursday
Charlotte (Hochstetler) and Dana Miller, Milford, a son, Grant Safaei
New Eden Care Center
Sharon (Yoder) and James Bontrager, Syracuse, a daughter, Annalise Joy
