Birth announcements

Goshen Hospital

Sunday

Daisy Rodriguez and Eliseo Guevara, Goshen, a son, Ernesto Rafael

Tuesday

Elizabeth and Arlin Yoder, Shipshewana, a daughter, Kaya Marlene

Wednesday

Brianna and Andrew Underwood, Middlebury, a daughter, Lilly Kay Shantel

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you