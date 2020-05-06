A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: May 6, 2020 @ 10:00 pm
Goshen, Indiana
Goshen Hospital
Sunday
Daisy Rodriguez and Eliseo Guevara, Goshen, a son, Ernesto Rafael
Tuesday
Elizabeth and Arlin Yoder, Shipshewana, a daughter, Kaya Marlene
Wednesday
Brianna and Andrew Underwood, Middlebury, a daughter, Lilly Kay Shantel
