Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in patchy frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&