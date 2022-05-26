Births

GOSHEN HOSPITAL

Monday

Andria Slater and Marq Eldridge, a son, Ryatt

NEW EDEN

CARE CENTER

Tuesday

Melanie (Miller) and Johnny Helmuth, Middlebury, a daughter, Annastasia Irene

Wednesday

Erma (Mast) and Lavon Lambright, LaGrange, a son, Jalen Devon

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you