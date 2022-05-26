GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Monday
Andria Slater and Marq Eldridge, a son, Ryatt
NEW EDEN
CARE CENTER
Tuesday
Melanie (Miller) and Johnny Helmuth, Middlebury, a daughter, Annastasia Irene
Wednesday
Erma (Mast) and Lavon Lambright, LaGrange, a son, Jalen Devon
Updated: May 26, 2022 @ 1:59 am
