Births

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Wednesday

Darla (Miller) and Wayne Beechy, Topeka, a daughter, Ellen Kathleen

LuEtta (Bontrager) and John Yoder, Shipshewana, a daughter, Lori Jo

Thursday

Marlene (Whetstone) and Samuel Schrock, Howe, a daughter, Julia Sara

