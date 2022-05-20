NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Wednesday
Darla (Miller) and Wayne Beechy, Topeka, a daughter, Ellen Kathleen
LuEtta (Bontrager) and John Yoder, Shipshewana, a daughter, Lori Jo
Thursday
Marlene (Whetstone) and Samuel Schrock, Howe, a daughter, Julia Sara
Cloudy early then partly cloudy and windy later in the day. High 86F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph..
Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 61F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: May 20, 2022 @ 1:58 am
Goshen is currently testing a two-way cycle track along Lincoln Avenue. The proposed Lincoln Avenue cycle track project is part of the city’s goal of taking a multi-modal transportation planning approach and implementing a “complete streets” model whenever possible. When fully complete, the track will stretch from Indiana Avenue east along Lincoln Avenue, through downtown Goshen, before eventually concluding just past the U.S. 33 overpass, where the cycle track will link up with the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail. Do you support the Lincoln Avenue cycle track project?