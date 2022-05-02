GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Friday
Michael and Mindy Beiler, Millersburg, a daughter, Brynlee Raine
NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Friday
Martha (Miller) and Christy Raber, Topeka, a daughter, Sadie Grace
SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Lorene Miller, 69, Shipshewana, died at 7:15 p.m., Saturday, April 30, at Life Care Center, LaGrange. She was born Sept. 8, 1952 in LaGrange, to Lester and Mary Alice (Miller) Hochstetler. On Oct. 24, 1974 in Shipshewana, she married Chris B. Miller, he survives. Survivor…
