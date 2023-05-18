Births

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Tuesday

Lisa (Chupp) and Nathan Lehman, Shipshewana, a son, Justin Lyle

Wednesday

Mary (Wingard) and Eddie Schwartz, Topeka, a daughter, Kenzie Alee

Norma (Mullet) and Mervin Herschberger, Wolcottville, a son, Charles Evan

