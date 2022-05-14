BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER

Friday

Marilyn (Lambright) and Allen Borntrager, New Paris, a daughter, Gracelyn Kate

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Friday

Anita (Frey) and Floyd Lehman, Wawaka, a daughter, Juliana Grace

