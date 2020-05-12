Blessed Beginnings Care Center
Saturday
Elaine (Miller) and John Whetstone, Nappanee, a son, Gavin Andre
Goshen Birth Center
Friday
Pauline (Miller) and John Bontrager, Goshen, a daughter, Elyza Grace
Saturday
Harlee (Bontrager) and Eric Mast, Middlebury, a daughter, Hazel Jade
Goshen Hospital
Wednesday
Brooke and Cody Willard, Shipshewana, a son, Blaine Michael
Friday
Keshia Ong and Jason Howard, New Paris, a son, William Scott
Sunday
Steph Swartzendruber Snyder and Josh Snyder, Goshen, a daughter, Sophie Ruth
New Eden Care Center
May 4
Lorene (Borkholder) and Owen Yoder, a daughter, Veronica Ann
Christina (Nisley) and Joel Lambright, Rome City, a son, Ethan Jacob
Sunday
Ida (Miller) and Samuel Bontrager, Howe, a son, Jason Dean
Tuesday
Linda (Gingerich) and Jacob Yoder, Wolcottville, a son, Colton Gene
