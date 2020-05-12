Birth announcements

Blessed Beginnings Care Center

Saturday

Elaine (Miller) and John Whetstone, Nappanee, a son, Gavin Andre

Goshen Birth Center

Friday

Pauline (Miller) and John Bontrager, Goshen, a daughter, Elyza Grace

Saturday

Harlee (Bontrager) and Eric Mast, Middlebury, a daughter, Hazel Jade

Goshen Hospital

Wednesday

Brooke and Cody Willard, Shipshewana, a son, Blaine Michael

Friday

Keshia Ong and Jason Howard, New Paris, a son, William Scott

Sunday

Steph Swartzendruber Snyder and Josh Snyder, Goshen, a daughter, Sophie Ruth

New Eden Care Center

May 4

Lorene (Borkholder) and Owen Yoder, a daughter, Veronica Ann

Christina (Nisley) and Joel Lambright, Rome City, a son, Ethan Jacob

Sunday

Ida (Miller) and Samuel Bontrager, Howe, a son, Jason Dean

Tuesday

Linda (Gingerich) and Jacob Yoder, Wolcottville, a son, Colton Gene

